2,581 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,611. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

