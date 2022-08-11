23,857 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.89. 40,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

