227,293 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Acquired by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

