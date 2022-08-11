2,103 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.18. 1,722,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

