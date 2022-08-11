20,726 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,984,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

