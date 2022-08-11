20,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Bought by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.06% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,929. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

