1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $251.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

