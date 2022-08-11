18,283 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

