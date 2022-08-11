1,235,354 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,235,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.41% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

