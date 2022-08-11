118,004 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. 36,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

