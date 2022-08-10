ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Hits $291,253.22 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $291,253.22 and $90,010.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00694127 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.