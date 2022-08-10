ZelaaPayAE Market Cap Tops $2,072.57 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,072.57 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

