Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $177,308.72 and $27,647.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

