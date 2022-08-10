YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $23,239.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

