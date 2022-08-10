XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,130.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,130 ($25.74) and last traded at GBX 2,180 ($26.34), with a volume of 294352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($26.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 4,020 ($48.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,862.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,455.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,826.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

