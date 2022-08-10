XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07. XOMA has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.95.
XOMA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.
Insider Activity at XOMA
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.