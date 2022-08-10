XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07. XOMA has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at XOMA

About XOMA

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,768.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.