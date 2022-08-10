XMON Price Hits $28,471.87 on Top Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. XMON has a total market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,471.87 or 1.23446506 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015040 BTC.

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

