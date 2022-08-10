Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

