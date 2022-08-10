WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 4,092.5% in July

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 4,092.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,381. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

See Also

