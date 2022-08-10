Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 9,825 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.