Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

