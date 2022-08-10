Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. 29,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,809. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.