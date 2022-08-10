Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,787,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $283.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

