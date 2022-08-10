Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK traded up $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,662.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

