WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $96.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

WNS Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 201.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 18.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

