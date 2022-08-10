Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 2,925

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WZZZY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,129.17.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

