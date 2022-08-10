William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Thryv in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Thryv has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $929.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,026,451 shares in the company, valued at $158,796,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,156 shares of company stock worth $31,381,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

