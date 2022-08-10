William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE ALSN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $20,901,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,393,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,126,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

