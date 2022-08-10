Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Up 1,737.5% in July

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,737.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Wharf Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Wharf has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.45.
About Wharf
