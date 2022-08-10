Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Up 1,737.5% in July

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,737.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Wharf has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.45.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

