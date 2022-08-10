Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Weyerhaeuser worth $193,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

