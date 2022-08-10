Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. 29,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 117,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$54.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

