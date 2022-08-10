Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66,257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,257 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after buying an additional 575,630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,574,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 24,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

