Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 59,366 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 1,185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,838 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 267,357.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 374,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 209,396 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 231,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

