Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,182 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. 28,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

