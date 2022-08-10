Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SPYG stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 72,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.