Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) & Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Financial Review

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital -42.42% 4.05% 0.29% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Empiric Student Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Empiric Student Property 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and Empiric Student Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $164.07 million 0.56 -$48.95 million ($10.71) -1.42 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empiric Student Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Empiric Student Property on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.