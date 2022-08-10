West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

WJRYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 43,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,574. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

