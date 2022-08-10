West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
West Japan Railway Stock Performance
WJRYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 43,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,574. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.
About West Japan Railway
