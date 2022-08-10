WePower Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $309.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $519,137.29 and $309.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

