Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Welltower also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.14.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.