Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. Welltower also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,114. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,731.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

