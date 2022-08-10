Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $12.50 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 46.21% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

