WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $268,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 83,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

