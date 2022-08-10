WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 612 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

