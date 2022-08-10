WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 129,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CUE opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity at Cue Biopharma
In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cue Biopharma Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
