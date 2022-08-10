WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,743 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAD opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.