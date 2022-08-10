WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

