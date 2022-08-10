WaykiChain Hits Market Cap of $20.38 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $20.38 million and $7.31 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

