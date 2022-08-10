Warburg Research Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 traded down €2.28 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.54 ($57.69). The stock had a trading volume of 140,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($74.86). The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.59.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

