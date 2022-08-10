Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Wah Fu Education Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,377. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

