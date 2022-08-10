Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Vuzix Price Performance

Vuzix stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 116,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,019. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $634.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.