VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VOXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 90,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,409,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,409,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,813.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 359,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.